Go
Toast

The Dirty Cowgirl

Scratch made BBQ, guaranteed to fill you up! Located in a beautifully converted home built in 1902 in Goldendale, Washington, The Dirty Cowgirl offers a cozy dining room, spacious outdoor seating and take-out window. We serve up genuine hospitality and a variety of made-from-scratch items and barbecue dishes from locally-sourced ingredients. Enjoy favorites like brisket, pulled pork, home made sides and more. Don't miss our Prime Rib Fridays, daily specials and rotating desserts!

604 S Columbus Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Strips & Fries$10.00
Large Salad Dressing$1.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.50
Cheeseburger$11.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.50
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cowgirl Salad$12.50
Rodeo Burger$14.00
1/3 pound patty, bacon, Tillamook white cheddar cheese, onion ring, Bourbon BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Takeout

Location

604 S Columbus Ave

Goldendale WA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston