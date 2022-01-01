Dirty Dan's
Come in and enjoy!
110 East Fourth Street
Location
110 East Fourth Street
Greenville NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
5th Street Hardware
Come in and enjoy!
Still Life Greenville
Capture the Moment
Starlight Cafe
Owned and operated by the Boutilier family since 2000. Serving downtown Greenville the freshest cuisine for 20 years, along with the finest cocktails. No contact curbside pickup and off-site private dining are available.
Kings Deli
Sandwiches for the people!