Go
Consumer picView gallery

Dirty Dough - Layton

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

729 North King Street

Layton, UT 84041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

729 North King Street, Layton UT 84041

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scrambled! - Breakfast + Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041 Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Layton
orange star4.2 • 125
641 Olsen Plaza Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Red Fort Cuisine of India - LAYTON - 1600 Woodland Park Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Woodland Park Dr Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Burger Stop
orange star4.3 • 1,205
323 E Gentile St Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
017 Pizza Pie Cafe - Layton UT
orange starNo Reviews
1938 Woodland Park Drive Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Lucky Slice Pizza - Clearfield
orange star4.6 • 783
1246 S Legend Hills Dr Clearfield, UT 84015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Layton

Rancherito's Mexican Food - Layton
orange star4.6 • 8,330
423 N Main St Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Layton - Layton
orange star4.3 • 3,081
630 W 1425 N Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Burger Stop
orange star4.3 • 1,205
323 E Gentile St Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Layton
orange star4.2 • 125
641 Olsen Plaza Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Layton

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dirty Dough - Layton

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston