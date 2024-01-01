Go
Consumer picView gallery

Dirty Dough - Garden City KS

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2312 E Kansas Ave

Garden City, KS 67846

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2312 E Kansas Ave, Garden City KS 67846

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Charros Birria - Behind Gravity Wellness Spa
orange starNo Reviews
1106 Campus Drive Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext
Cabana Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 496
1715 East Kansas Plaza Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext
Itokos Grill Garden City
orange starNo Reviews
110 West Kansas Avenue Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext
Below Zero
orange starNo Reviews
110 West Kansas Avenue Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext
Patrick Dugan's Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
301 North Main Street Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext
Brianna's Cafe - 203 North Aztec Street
orange starNo Reviews
203 North Aztec Street Montezuma, KS 67867
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garden City

Cabana Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 496
1715 East Kansas Plaza Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Garden City

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dirty Dough - Garden City KS

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston