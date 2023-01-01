Go
Banner picView gallery

Dirty Dough - Food Truck #2 (Calls) -

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

89 S 4th W

Lava Hot Springs, ID 83246

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

89 S 4th W, Lava Hot Springs ID 83246

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Porter’s Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.6 • 344
84 S Main St Soda Springs, ID 83276
View restaurantnext
Double Shot, LLC
orange starNo Reviews
164 1/2 Jefferson Ave Pocatello, ID 83201
View restaurantnext
Red Rabbit Grill Pocatello - RRG - Pocatello
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Yellowstone Ave Pocatello, ID 83201
View restaurantnext
003 Pizza Pie Cafe - Pocatello ID
orange starNo Reviews
4141 Poleline Rd Pocatello, ID 83202
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103367 - Pocatello
orange starNo Reviews
1103 Yellowstone Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Chubbuck - Chubbuck
orange star4.4 • 3,394
170 Bullock St Chubbuck, ID 83202
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Lava Hot Springs

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dirty Dough - Food Truck #2 (Calls) -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston