Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

Franks piled high with offbeat toppings are on offer at this informal outlet with late-night hours.

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

248 South 4th Street • $

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)

Popular Items

Classy Lady$4.50
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)
Chili Dog$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
Your Wiener$3.75
Any 2 of The Basics toppings. Extra
toppings incur additional charge. (Veg/Vegan)
Cowgirl Carmen$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)
Wiener Box
Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + fries or tots. Every purchased Wiener Box = a donation to Huckleberry House!
Tater Tots$2.95
Because tots fix everything. (Veg/Vegan)
Fries$2.75
Fresh hand-cut fries! (Veg/Vegan)
Chicago$4.25
Fresh tomatoes, diced onion, Vienna®
Sport Peppers, relish, dill pickle,
yellow mustard, & a dash of celery salt (Veg/Vegan)
Ketchup
Loaded Potato Dog$5.50
Fries, cheese sauce, sour cream,
bacon bits (meat or veggie), & scallions (Veg/Vegan)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

248 South 4th Street

Columbus OH

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
