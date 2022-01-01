Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

In 1926, John Martin opened Martin's KumBak at 2808 Guadalupe St. The restaurant had humble beginnings with asingle flat top grill, an eight-stool bar, and a small drive-through out front. The original Martin's KumBak also had DIRT FLOORS! In the early 1950s, a concrete foundation was finally poured in, but the customers who were familiar with the dirt floors, affectionately began referring to the restaurant as Dirty's. The name has stuck after all these years as Dirty Martin's has continued to serve our beloved Austin community and we look forward to the next 100 years.



