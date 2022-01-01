Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Our pizza is hand stretched, thin crust, crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. We brew our very own Dirty Water IPA: our dough is made with it! We do our best to source our ingredients locally. All our meats are roasted in house using mom’s recipes.
20 MAVERICK STREET
BOSTON MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
