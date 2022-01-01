Go
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

Our pizza is hand stretched, thin crust, crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. We brew our very own Dirty Water IPA: our dough is made with it! We do our best to source our ingredients locally. All our meats are roasted in house using mom’s recipes.

20 MAVERICK STREET

Popular Items

Large Half & Half Pizza$17.00
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Small Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese
Large Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni
Dirty Wings
Juicy bone-in chicken wings cooked to order then topped with your choice of sauce
Chicken Fingers
Crispy breaded chicken fingers with choice of dip
Small Cheese Pizza$11.00
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Basket of Dirty Fries$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
Location

20 MAVERICK STREET

BOSTON MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
