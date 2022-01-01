Go
Disco Taco

11 NE 6th St.

Popular Items

Al Pastor$4.00
Grilled (pork) Al Pastor, onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla with a slice of lime
Marcelo$5.00
Grilled Carne Asada with Chimichurri and tomato
QuesaBirria$5.00
Cheesy tortilla, tender beef birria, cilantro and onion with a side of house consomme
Location

11 NE 6th St.

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MOB, standing for Marco’s Onion Burgers, has been serving up burgers for over SIX years now and have cooked over 200,000 of them and counting! We have a feeling that number will continue to grow once you’ve tried one for yourself. There’s something about the combination of Secret MOB Grill Marinade Recipe of caramelized onions on a juicy cheeseburger that makes you feel comforted. So simple, yet so delicious. Add a side of their Award Winning crispy twice-fried French fries and you’re guaranteed a great day. MOB Grill has won numerous awards every year since it’s inception: #1 Hamburgers, #1 FRIES & #1 Food Truck are ones they receive consistent recognition for. Once you give it a try, you’ll see why. So try them if you know what's good for you ... capiche?!

