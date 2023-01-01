Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Discovery Bay restaurants you'll love

Discovery Bay restaurants
  • Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Discovery Bay restaurants

La Taqueria Limon image

 

La Taqueria Limon - 14850 Hwy 4 #E

14850 Hwy 4 #E, Discovery Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Burrito$12.75
Quesadilla Suiza$13.25
Order of Corn Tortilla$1.50
More about La Taqueria Limon - 14850 Hwy 4 #E
Banner pic

 

Berra Gyro 2 - 14870 Highway 4 Suite A

14870 Highway 4 Suite A, Discovery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Wrap$14.00
Eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, lettuce, basil pesto aioli
Turkish Delight$12.00
Assorted Turkish delights served eight pieces.
Lamb Kebab Plate$22.00
Rice pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki, chimichurri sauce
More about Berra Gyro 2 - 14870 Highway 4 Suite A
Main pic

 

Marina Bar and Grill - 5879 Marina Rd

5879 Marina Rd, Discovery Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Marina Bar and Grill - 5879 Marina Rd

