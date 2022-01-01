Go
Toast

Discovery Beach Cafe

Happy Hour Opening - 7:00pm

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

300 Barlow Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (475 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Barlow Ave

Coco Beach FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poké Fin

No reviews yet

Health-conscious, heaping poke bowls dished up in a funky, Hawaiian-inspired locale.

Rock the Guac

No reviews yet

¡Hola! We are Rock the Guac
The BEST Mexican food on the Space Coast!

Long Doggers

No reviews yet

Radically Relaxed Grill and Brew where all the locals go.

4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston