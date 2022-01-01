Discretion Brewing

Historically, a table beer in Belgium or France was meant to be enjoyed at the table in the company of your favorite people, and that is the case with our anniversary beer. Low in alcohol and so quaffable, it goes with whatever you're eating. An array of grains contributes to its malty goodness, and saison yeast brings a light fruitiness to the table. Cheers! 3.6% ABV • 19 IBU

