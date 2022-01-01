Go
Discretion Brewing

Family-owned brewery offering a variety of beer for-here and to-go. NOW SHIPPING WITHIN CA! Order at: https://shop.discretionbrewing.com

2703 41st Avenue • $

Avg 4.2 (646 reviews)

Popular Items

Shimmer 4-Pack$20.00
Uncle Dave's 12oz 6-Pack$16.00
Is there anyone better to sit around a campfire with, telling stories, IPAs in hand? We think not. Cheers, Uncle Dave! Our Rye IPA has fruity/herbal hop aromas with a substantial supporting maltiness. The rye contributes a hint of peppery spice to this full bodied, complex IPA.
6.5% ABV · 68 IBU
RMB 12oz 6-Pack$16.00
This blonde ale is a favorite for sipping beneath our beloved, towering redwoods. Delightfully bright and refreshing, its low bitterness and subtle malt expression will win you over.
5.5% ABV • 23 IBU
Anniversary 16oz 4-Pack$22.00
Historically, a table beer in Belgium or France was meant to be enjoyed at the table in the company of your favorite people, and that is the case with our anniversary beer. Low in alcohol and so quaffable, it goes with whatever you're eating. An array of grains contributes to its malty goodness, and saison yeast brings a light fruitiness to the table. Cheers! 3.6% ABV • 19 IBU
Encouraging 19.2oz 4-Pack$20.00
Jugo 16oz 4-Pack$22.00
This new-school hazy IPA is brimming with aromas of tropical fruits. Hops, hops, and more hops were added to this beer throughout the production process to create a distinctively succulent IPA with notes of pineapple and guava. You wouldn’t be blamed if you thought this was some sort of “new juice” rather than our latest IPA.
5.6% ABV • 46 IBU
Pillowcase 16oz 4-Pack$22.00
We're making a case for pillowy with this scrumptiously soft, double dry-hopped IPA. Fluffed up with pineapple and pine aromas, it relaxes on the palate in gentle clouds of tangerine and grapefruit. 6% ABV • 35 IBU
Transformed 16oz 4-Pack$22.00
When hops and yeast play together under the right conditions, hop components are transformed, and previously hidden aromas are unlocked. On a resinous background, this full-bodied IPA reveals delectable aromas and flavors of lemon, tropical fruits, and green melon with a squeeze of lime. 6.2% ABV • 50 IBU
Flowers 16oz 4-Pack$22.00
Tens of millions of flowers were visited by local bees to make the honey that gives a taste of place and a dry finish to our Kolsch-style ale. Vinous esters mingle with a wisp of honey in the nose. The delicate malt flavor is gently accented with a touch of orange zest in this refreshing, food friendly beer. 5.9% ABV · 23 IBU
Song 16oz 4-Pack$22.00
Our brewer always has a song in his heart, and it makes us happy when we hear it. May you, too, have one, whether shared or all your own. “Song” is a British-Style session beer with soft roasty caramel notes and no bitterness. A song goes well with just about anything! 4% ABV • 19 IBU
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Business Services
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2703 41st Avenue

Soquel CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
