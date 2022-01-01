Go
District 13

Casual gastropub style dining with amazing chef scratch prepared foods and one of a kind handcrafted cocktails. Locally family owned and operated.

45 E Granville Street

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Classic Caesar$9.00
Sweet Whiskey Burger$13.00
Crispy Bangkok Brussels$12.00
All American Burger$13.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Simply Salmon$21.00
Smothered Cheese Burger$13.00
Pretzel Bites$9.00
45 E Granville Street

Sunbury OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
