District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Nuggets$5.00
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Hand breaded chicken topped with our fresh marinara sauce and parmesan cheese blend. Comes over linguine.
Chicken Brussels$22.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed brussel sprouts, bacon, tomato, and a Dijon hollandaise. Served over rice. (GF)
Candy Bar Pie$7.00
Oreo crust and vanilla bean ice cream topped with crushed up snickers and heath bar. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup.
Cavatelli$19.00
Italian sausage, cavatelli noodles, and fresh marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. (GFM)
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad$15.00
Angus Burger$15.00
1/2 pound Angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese.
Grilled Pollo Farfalle$19.00
Sauteed mushrooms, bacon and green onions. Tossed with linguine noodles and topped with slice chicken breast. (GFM)
Inside Out Crab Rangoon Dip$13.00
Fried wantons, sweet and sour sauce, and a crab rangoon cheese dip.
Santa Fe Salad$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy

Ankeny IA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
