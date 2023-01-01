Juice It - 64 BROADWAY N
Open today 4:00 PM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Location
64 BROADWAY N, Fargo ND 58102
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A
No Reviews
560 2nd Avenue N Suite A Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurant