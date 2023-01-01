Go
A map showing the location of Juice It - 64 BROADWAY NView gallery

Juice It - 64 BROADWAY N

Open today 4:00 PM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

64 BROADWAY N

Fargo, ND 58102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am

Location

64 BROADWAY N, Fargo ND 58102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
560 2nd Avenue N Suite A Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill -
orange starNo Reviews
560 2nd Ave N Suite B Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Woodfire
orange star4.6 • 803
206 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
The Boiler Room
orange starNo Reviews
210 Broadway Suite 90 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo - 606 Main Ave
orange starNo Reviews
606 Main Ave Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fargo

Mezzaluna
orange star4.7 • 941
309 Roberts St. N. Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Woodfire
orange star4.6 • 803
206 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
The Shack on Broadway
orange star4.7 • 447
3215 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Luna Fargo
orange star4.7 • 406
1545 University Drive S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
DCR Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 123
630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Fargo

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Juice It - 64 BROADWAY N

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston