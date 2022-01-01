Go
District Brew Yards

Lillie' Q and DBY beers are available for curbside pick up and delivery.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

417 N Ashland Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pickles*$9.00
Beer battered pickles served with a side of buttermilk ranch.
Baby Back Ribs half rack*$16.00
Smoked Wings*$15.00
One pound smoked chicken wings (~8 ct) tossed in house-made buffalo sauce or served dry. Choose buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese for a dipping sauce.
1\\2 Pound Pulled Pork *$14.00
1/2 pound of pulled pork served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
BRIOCHE BUN$1.00
1\\2 Pound Prime Brisket *$19.00
1/2 pound of prime brisket served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. ***DUE to COVID PRIME BRISKET HAS DOUBLED IN PRICE. WE HAVE TEMPORARILY RAISED THE PRICE***
Baked Beans*$5.00
Smoked beans with meat served with scallions on top.
Mac N Cheese*$6.00
Served with breadcrumbs on top.
Potato Salad*$5.00
Mayonnaise based potato salad mixed with chow chow and served with crushed Hot Pepper Vinegar chips and chives on top.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
3-piece fried chicken tenders. Choose your flavor and your dipping sauce.
Location

417 N Ashland Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Breakfast House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

On Tour Brewing Company

No reviews yet

On Tour Brewing Company celebrates life’s understated, casually significant, yet fleeting moments. Each carefully selected element of On Tour’s ambience captures the easy spirit of a simpler time and invites locals and tourists alike to linger, create memories, and sip a wide selection of carefully crafted, distinct beers. Glowing amber lights illuminating the tasting room create a warm, alluring atmosphere passers by will find captivating and magnetic. They will welcome the opportunity to journey inside and leave the world behind for a pint or two.

Publican Quality Bread

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cobra Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

