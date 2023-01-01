Go
Main picView gallery

District Coffee - 3035 Roosevelt Road

Open today 6:30 AM - 2:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3035 Roosevelt Road

Saint Cloud, MN 56301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm

Location

3035 Roosevelt Road, Saint Cloud MN 56301

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Olde Brick House - St Cloud (OBH)
orange starNo Reviews
102 6th Avenue South St. Cloud, MN 56301
View restaurantnext
Veranda Lounge / Blue Goose
orange starNo Reviews
22 5th Avenue South St. Cloud, MN 56301
View restaurantnext
7 West TapHouse - St Cloud (7W)
orange starNo Reviews
28 5th Avenue South St. Cloud, MN 56301
View restaurantnext
Hormud Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3358 W Division St St. Cloud, MN 56301
View restaurantnext
Friends Bar and Restaurant - 236 2nd Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
236 2nd Ave S Waite Park, MN 56387
View restaurantnext
Nautical Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
110 2nd. Street South Waite Park, MN 56387
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Saint Cloud

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

District Coffee - 3035 Roosevelt Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston