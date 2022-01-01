Go
Toast

District Doughnut

Handcrafted, artisanal doughnuts and locally roasted Compass Coffee. Voted "Best Doughnut" in Washington DC for 4 consecutive years.

1309 5th St NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
1, 6, or 12 rolls
Orange Juice$3.99
Lemon Poppy Cake$4.00
lemon poppy glaze
Dozen$24.00
You get to choose! If we are out of a flavor that you requested, we'll supplement with an allergen-friendly replacement.
Dulce de Leche Creme Brulee$4.00
dulce de leche pastry cream, caramelized sugar
Brown Butter$4.00
cinnamon sugar, brown butter drizzle
Cookies & Cream Cake$4.00
homemade oreo cookies and cream
Half Dozen$15.00
You get to choose! If we are out of a flavor that you requested, we'll supplement with an allergen-friendly replacement.
See full menu

Location

1309 5th St NE

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Jambe Union Market

No reviews yet

Cheese and Charcuterie Deli And wine bar!

Shouk Union Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Last Call

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Immigrant Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston