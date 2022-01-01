Go
District Doughnut

Handcrafted, artisanal doughnuts and locally roasted Compass Coffee. Voted "Best Doughnut" in Washington DC for 4 consecutive years.

749 8th St Se

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
1, 6, or 12 rolls
Strawberry Coconut$4.00
strawberry glaze, coconut flakes
Half Dozen$15.00
You get to choose! If we are out of a flavor that you requested, we'll supplement with an allergen-friendly replacement.
Funfetti Bites
3, 6, or 12 bites
Cold Brew$45.00
Cold Brew coffee
Nutella Cream$4.00
nutella pastry cream, white chocolate glaze, chocolate ganache drizzle, toasted hazelnuts
Vanilla Bean Glazed$4.00
vanilla bean glaze
Cherry Blossom Half Dozen$15.00
6 Cherry Blossom doughnuts!
Apple Juice$3.99
Drip Coffee$3.99
Hot coffee
Washington DC

