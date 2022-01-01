District Heights restaurants you'll love
District Heights's top cuisines
Must-try District Heights restaurants
More about The Uncaged Chefs
The Uncaged Chefs
6027 Marlboro Pike, District Heights
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Our signature banana pudding, topped with a homemade snickerdoodle cookie, whipped cream, and our Henny drip icing.
|Henny Mumbo Fried Chicken
|$20.00
Fried Chicken Thighs, Fries, Topped with our signature Henny Mumbo Sauce
|Cajun Crab Fries with Salmon
|$30.00
Buss down fries, crab dip , topped with sweet jerk salmon, drizzled with our Cajun Aioli
More about Capitol Carryout
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Capitol Carryout
5440 Marlboro Pike, District Heights
|Popular items
|3 Wing Special
|$5.00
3 Whole Wings, Medium Fries, 1 Can Soda
More about The Peoples Kitchen - Food Truck
The Peoples Kitchen - Food Truck
7820 Cryden way, District Heights
|Popular items
|The Combo
|$56.00
Crab Stuffed Salmon x Lamb chops w/ Mac n Cheese & Broccoli
|Flow
|$6.00
Tropical Pineapple Lemonade
|TPK Essentials
|$25.00
Snickerdoodle waffle or Fruity Pebble French Toast, Eggs and Hash, Your choice of protein.