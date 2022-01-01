Go
District Kitchen + Cocktails

Come in and enjoy!!

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Texas Wagyu Steak$29.00
medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato, truffle aioli, crispy onions
Beet Salad$13.00
red beets, arugula, feta, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette
Rainbow Trout$21.00
seared river trout, golden raisin wild rice,
cilantro pesto, brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts$9.00
lemon pomegranate glaze
Bison Burger$17.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, dijonnaise, brioche bun, fries
Doc duplicado (dr. pepper)$3.20
Chicken Strips w/fries$6.00
Falafel Burger$15.00
fresh herb and chickpea falafel,
texas goat cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cucumber mint yogurt, brioche bun, fries
Chicken Milanese$19.00
pan seared chicken breast, sweet potato hash, roasted garlic butter, dijon cream sauce, chives
Location

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
