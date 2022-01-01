District Kitchen + Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!!
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Water 2 Wine - Austin
Your neighborhood winery with over 60 wines open for tasting!
Cabo Bob's Burritos
Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.
Zen Japanese Food Fast
Serve natural and organic meats, farm to table program..everything made fresh to order teppanyaki style in our scratch kitchen
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!