District Kitchen

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

2606 Connecticut Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.1 (1534 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$15.00
8oz Burger Patty. Creekstone Dry aged burger, seasoned french fries, comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles on a brioche bun. ketchup on the side.
Salmon$23.00
Pan roasted Salmon. creamy basil risotto, parmesan, grilled corn, wild mushrooms
Roasted Chicken$22.00
Lemon marinated 10oz Roasted Chicken breast. linguine pasta, broccoli, butternut squash, parmesan cream sauce
Grilled Asparagus$9.00
roasted garlic aioli, fresh lemon, parmesan
3 Course Dinner$38.00
Please Choose:
1 starter/Shareable
1 Main entree
1 Dessert
If you would like to not have a dessert. You may choose another vegetable starter. Please choose the "No Dessert" option and mention which vegetable you would like in your request.
Lamb Empanadas$14.00
deep fried crispy dough, lamb & goat cheese filling, onions, cilantro, earthy spices, yellow chili dipping sauce
Tiramisu$10.00
Tomato Soup$9.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Calamari$13.00
flour crusted, pickled hot peppers, lemon, cilantro, sriracha aioli
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2606 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
