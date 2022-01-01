District Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
2606 Connecticut Ave NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2606 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Umi Japanese Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
New Heights Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Naanwise Indian Cuisine
Great Indian Cuisine.
Halal restaurant.
Mayahuel Cocina Mexicana
Come in and enjoy!