District North

FRENCH FRIES

10 East Long Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Pita$6.99
Extra Pita (1)$0.85
Lg Seasoned French Fries$6.55
Chicken Shawarma Pitas$7.99
Baklava$4.50
Rice Bowl$12.99
Sm Garlic Feta Fries$4.25
Gyro On Rice$17.00
Falafel Pita$6.99
Gyro Pita$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

10 East Long Street

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
SaturdayClosed
