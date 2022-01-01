Go
Toast

District One Kitchen & Bar

District One is where East meets West. Not in a subdued handshake, but rather in a full blown collision. The result is cuisine that is as bold as it is refined, as elegant as it is adventurous and as delicious as it is beautiful. We've taken the time to curate the best of fusion cuisine, drawing equal parts inspiration from the variety presented in the spices of south-east Asia and the flavors of North America. From farm to Chef to table, you'll be hard pressed to find a more memorable dining experience.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

3400 S Jones Blvd,Ste 8 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1197 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3400 S Jones Blvd,Ste 8

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fuku Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shabuya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monzú Italian Oven & Bar

No reviews yet

Bread is life!

Mariposa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Fine cocktails and fun atmosphere!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston