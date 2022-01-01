District Taco
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • TACOS
1140 Market Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1140 Market Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
Kai
Come in and enjoy!
Alpen Rose
Alpen Rose to go