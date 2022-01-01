Go
Toast

District Taco

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS

2676o Avenir Pl • $

Avg 4.5 (2849 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2676o Avenir Pl

Vienna VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inca Social - Vienna

No reviews yet

Inca Social is a Peruvian Restaurant that brings food, friends and flavor together for an authentic experience. We offer a Social atmosphere with great cocktails and craft beer perfect for any get together with family and friends.

Red Apron / BSIDE

No reviews yet

Trendy, whole-animal butcher offering sandwiches, charcuterie, beer & wine in old-world digs.

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alta Strada Mosaic

No reviews yet

Alta Strada was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too).
With our carry out and delivery business, we are now featuring margaritas, sangrias and negronis "to go". Check out our wines too! Thanks for all the support.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston