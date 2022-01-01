Go
District Taco

BURRITOS • TACOS

1500 Wilson Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl$12.35
rice, black beans, and choice of toppings in a bowl
Chips and Queso$5.61
Chips and Guacamole$5.61
Small Side of Chips$2.32
Churro$3.01
Fried churro coated with cinnamon and sugar
Ensalada$13.59
build your own salad - choose from romaine and supergreens, then add protein and toppings of your choice; side of guajillo or cilantro-lime dressing available
Side of Queso (no chips)$3.97
Side of Guacamole (no chips)$3.97
Rice &amp; Beans$4.52
3 Churros$5.20
Fried churro coated with cinnamon and sugar

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1500 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Neighborhood Map

