Go
Toast

District Wine

Local wine bar featuring boutique wines and craft beer. Daily wine tasting and Happy Hour. Curbside pick up, take out and delivery available.

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

144 Linden Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1204 reviews)

Popular Items

RISKY BUSINESS COCKTAIL$12.00
sabe whiskey, bitters, simple syrup, orange
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD$12.00
FOOTLOOSE COCKTAIL$12.00
Petrov vodka, cranberry, rosemary simple syrup, bubbly float
ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD$15.00
Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto
SEASONAL SANGRIA$22.00
OPAQUE DARKNESS RED BLEND -Paso Robles$35.00
Zinfandel, syrah, Cabernet, Grenache, Petite Verdot, Petite syrah
PROSCIUTTO BON BONS$9.00
Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette
CAPRESE SALAD$9.00
fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, balsamic reduction & basil
En Route Pinot Noir - Russian River$62.00
GOAT CHEESE & STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM$10.00
Housemade jalapeño & strawberry jam, over goat cheese and served with baguette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

144 Linden Ave

Long Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Padre Long Beach

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Padre!

Pop's Java

No reviews yet

Family owned in memory of commercial fishing Father

Big Catch Seafood House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Long Beach Taco Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston