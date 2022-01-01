Go
Toast

District Eatz

Your Neighborhood Eatery!

ACAI BOWL • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5720 Union Mill Road • $

Avg 4 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Nutella
Banana, Strawberry, Granola, Coconut Flakes, & Nutella
Revive$7.00
Avocado, kale, pineapple, mango, & ginger
Mocha$4.45
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

5720 Union Mill Road

Clifton VA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Obread

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Revolution Darts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Choong Man Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston