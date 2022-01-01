Go
Toast

Dive Bar LIC

Dive Bar LIC, a Latin gastropub, offers a chill vibe with great concoctions and a hybrid of dive bar snack classics with some deep dive nautical grub.

GRILL

33-10 36th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)

Popular Items

Dive Quesadillas$10.00
Three Pastrami + Caramelized Onions + Pickled Jalapenos +Provolone Cheese + Mustard + Sour Cream + Guacamole + Pico De Gallo
Dive Wings$16.00
Traditional + Choice of Sauce - BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan
El Capitan$8.00
Cap'n'Crunch & Churro infused Ice Cream + Caramel Sauce + Toasted Coconut
Peaches & Cream Cobbler$8.00
Baked Peaches + Cinnamon Oatmeal Streusel + Vanilla Ice Cream + Cream Sauce
Grilled Oysters$12.00
Garlic Butter + Lemon + Parmesan + Breadcrumb
Fries$6.00

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

33-10 36th Ave

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Antonio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

3308 Eats N Drinks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tantra Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Melrose Ballroom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston