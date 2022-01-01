Go
Toast

Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw

Come in and enjoy!

3410 Saxonburg Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Little Poppers$5.00
panko chicken / fresh cut fries
Side Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
Bar Wings$13.00
Cobb Salad$14.00
romaine / grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / avocado / diced egg / smoked cheddar / crumbled bleu
The Standard$11.00
lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / american
Mini Burger$5.00
american / fresh cut fries
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
fried soft pretzels
The One Armed Fisherman$12.00
panko cod / american / lettuce / tomato / red onion / caper remoulade
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
Kids Cavatappi$5.00
marinara or buttered
See full menu

Location

3410 Saxonburg Blvd

Glenshaw PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sip Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel Junction

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emmerling Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Since 2009 Emmerling Ice Cream has been offering the best ice cream desserts, hot dogs and burgers!
The key to our success is simple: provide a high quality delicious ice cream dessert that taste great every single time along with focusing on an amazing customer experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston