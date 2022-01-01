Go
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street

Popular Items

The Standard$11.00
lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / american
Chicken Poppers$9.00
Turkey Gouda Melt$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / smoked gouda / shrooms / romaine / tomato / sundried tomato aioli
Short Rib Melt$13.50
braised short rib / grilled onions / smoked cheddar / horseradish aioli
Bar Wings$13.00
Hometown Salad$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
Cobb Salad$14.00
romaine / grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / avocado / diced egg / smoked cheddar / crumbled bleu
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
fried chicken / romaine / tomato / buffalo / crumbled bleu / ranch
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
fried soft pretzels
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
5147 Butler Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
