Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St

Popular Items

Chicken Poppers$9.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
Alabama Slammer$14.00
lettuce / tomato / brown sugar glaze / bacon / smoked cheddar / provolone / onion straws
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
fried chicken / romaine / tomato / buffalo / crumbled bleu / ranch
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
fried soft pretzels
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
fried chicken / romaine / tomato / buffalo / crumbled bleu / ranch
Side Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
Bar Wings$13.00
Chicken Club$12.00
grilled chicken / bacon / swiss / avocado / tomato / red onion / mixed greens / sundried tomato aioli
Hangar Steak & Fries$22.00
roasted garlic butter
Location

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
