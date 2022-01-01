Go
Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

12017 Perry Highway

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
fried soft pretzels
Hometown Salad$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
Thai Chicken Wrap$11.50
grilled chicken / mixed greens / pickled asian veg / scallion / wonton strips / thai chili sauce
Mini Burger$5.00
american / fresh cut fries
The Standard$11.00
lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / american
The One Armed Fisherman$12.00
panko cod / american / lettuce / tomato / red onion / caper remoulade
Bar Wings$13.00
Ahi Tuna Wrap$14.00
sesame crusted tuna / cucumber / avocado / pickled asian veg / mixed greens / ginger dressing / wasabi aioli / wonton strips
Cobb Salad$14.00
romaine / grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / avocado / diced egg / smoked cheddar / crumbled bleu
Location

Wexford PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
