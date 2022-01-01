Go
Toast

High Street Place

Southern Gulf tradition meets classic Coastal New England.

100 High St

No reviews yet

Location

100 High St

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Mexican Taqueria

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flour Bakery Fort Point

No reviews yet

Make life sweeter, eat dessert first!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston