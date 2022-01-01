High Street Place
Southern Gulf tradition meets classic Coastal New England.
100 High St
Location
100 High St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
High Street Place
Mexican Taqueria
Flour Bakery Fort Point
Make life sweeter, eat dessert first!