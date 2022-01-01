Dive Bar Cleveland
Come in and enjoy! Sports bar.
Young buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cavs, and still the Indians
1214 W 6th St.
Location
1214 W 6th St.
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sora 天
A ghost kitchen bringing an elevated sushi box experience to Cleveland. Get one or more for yourself or to share!
Rebol
The healthiest catering in the country! Fuel your team for optimal performance! 100% organic produce, Non-GMO everything else, grass-fed/finished meats, wild caught low mercury seafood, pasture raised chicken, and zero-refined sugars.
Barley House
Come in and enjoy!
The Ivy
Where Cleveland Gathers