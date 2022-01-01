Go
Dive Coastal

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

3404 Rankin St • $$

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Salad Sampler$15.00
Choose Three Salad
Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with fresh fruit or veggies
Hearts of Palm$10.00
Romaine, Hearts of Palm, Sliced Avocado, Grapefruit, Hawaiian Sea Salt & Garlic Citrus Vinaigrette
Taco Trio$16.00
CHOOSE 3: CRISPY COD/SPICY SHRIMP/ GRILLED MAHI/ BLACKENED SALMON
Each topped with jicama slaw and served with salsa roja, tomatillo & spicy lime ranch
Ahi Tuna Wrap$18.00
Ginger slaw, cucumber, avocado, & coconut rice with sweet chili sauce in a spinach tortilla
Tahini$0.75
Ice Tea 32oz$4.50
Dive Wrap$13.00
Chicken, grilled onions, cilantro rice, tomato, jack cheese & tahini dressing in a spinach tortilla
Crispy Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Semolina-Crusted w/ lemon Aoili
Market Fish
Your choice of our market fish selection, prepared your way
(seared, blackened, grilled) with your choice of sauce(tarter, caper beurre blanc, chimichurri)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3404 Rankin St

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

