Dive In
Villagers, this one’s for you and your guests only. The legendary Village Country Club is back and the food is hot, the pool is cool and your order is always just right! Inside The VCC, pop into Dive In, our new poolside restaurant and go-to spot for good food and good times. Grab a bite on the go, a drink by the pool or table inside. We’re here to play—however your day plays out.
Location
5670 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
