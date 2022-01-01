Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
135 Reinhardt College Parkway
Canton, GA 30114
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
135 Reinhardt College Parkway, Canton GA 30114
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Four 41 South Bbq
Come in and enjoy!
Riverstone Corner Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Perrotta's Pizza
As a family-owned and operated business in Canton, Georgia, Perrotta’s Pizza aims to share our Italian heritage through our authentic food. This aspiration started when Lou Perrotta's love for pizza bloomed after frequently visiting his relatives in Naples, Italy as a young boy. Years later, our humble restaurant has become an award-winning pizzeria due to our amazing pizzas, an inviting atmosphere, and excellent customer service from our family to yours.
Sidelines Grille
Great Food, Good Times & All The Games!