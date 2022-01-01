Go
Divino Cucina Italiana

PASTA

524 Warburton Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (269 reviews)

Popular Items

Fusili Bolognese$26.00
shredded short rib meat sauce, pecorino, spiral pasta
Creste De Gallo$23.00
moon shaped pasta, house made sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, white wine
Truffle Mafalde$24.00
ripple edged ribbon pasta, mushrooms, creamy truffle sauce
Arugula Salad$14.00
Eggplant Lasagna$22.00
layered eggplant, whipped ricotta, spinach, fresh mozzarella, pomodorini
Arancini$12.00
Risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella, breaded and fried
Caesar salad$13.00
Cacio & Pepe$18.00
spaghetti, pecorino romano, cracked pepper
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
breaded chicken breast fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, pomodorini, pasta
Fettucine Carbonara$22.00
tricolor fettuccine, bacon, onions, cream, parmigiano, egg yolk
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

524 Warburton Ave

Hastings On Hudson NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

