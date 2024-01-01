Diwan Middle Eastern Cuisine - 315 Fayette Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
315 Fayette Street, Manlius NY 13104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Avicolli's Coal Fired Pizza & Kitchen
No Reviews
104 Limestone Plaza Fayetteville, NY 13066
View restaurant
YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES - 5648 Green Lakes Park Drive
No Reviews
5648 Green Lakes Park Drive Fayetteville, NY 13066
View restaurant