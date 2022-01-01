Dixie Outpost Barbecue - 3172 Highway 126
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3172 Highway 126, Blountville TN 37617
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Galaxy Pizza - 5215 Memorial Blvd. Suite D
No Reviews
5215 memorial Blvd. suite D Kingsport, TN 37664
View restaurant
Trailblazer Coffee - West State Street
No Reviews
2016 W State Street Bristol, TN 37620
View restaurant