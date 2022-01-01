Go
Dixie Picnic

Servin' Up Sunshine! From the freshness of our casual Southern themed menu items to the friendliness of our staff, a visit to Dixie Picnic will always leave your day a little bit brighter.

215 Lancaster Ave

Popular Items

Thanksgiving Box Lunch
Real oven roasted turkey breast, our homemade stuffing, whole berry cranberry sauce with some mayo on a Sally Lunn roll. Comes with one side, a deviled egg, and your choice of upcake.
Veggie Box Lunch
Sliced cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and a smear of chili mayo on our homemade multigrain bread. Comes with a side, deviled egg, and an upcake!
BLT Box Lunch
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on homemade Country White Toast
Turkey Your Way Box Lunch
Real oven roasted turkey breast, choice of homemade bread and toppings.
Virignia Ham Box Lunch
Thin sliced house glazed and smoked Virginia baked ham with whole grain dijon, Jarlsberg swiss style cheese lettuce and tomato on homemade multigrain. A side salad, deviled egg and an upcake included.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken lovingly wrapped in a soft white tortilla with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, tomato and lettuce. Comes with one side
Tuna Salad Box Lunch
Solid white albacore tuna, celery, mayo and some delightful seasoning on our country white bread. A side salad, a deviled egg and an upcake complete your box lunch.
Chicken Salad Box Lunch
Slow roasted chicken, pecans and grapes are the basis for our best selling box lunch. a side salad, a deviled egg, and an upcake complete the box lunch
Roast Beef Box Lunch
Thin sliced house roasted angus beef with sharp provolone lettuce and tomato with horseradish mayonnaise on our Sally Lunn roll. Pick a side salad, a deviled egg, and an upcake and your box lunch is complete.
Turkey Harvest Panini$8.49
Crisp granny smith apples, cheddar cheese, our house roasted turkey on marble rye bread with a smear of spicy maple mayo grilled panini style.
Location

215 Lancaster Ave

Frazer PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

