Crispy chicken in Dixon

Dixon restaurants
Dixon restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Dixon Wings 'N' Things

115 East Dorset Drive Suite E, Dixon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Style$8.99
1/4 lb Crispy chicken breast, House Sauce,grilled onion, lettuce, pickles, buffalo sauce
More about Dixon Wings 'N' Things
Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon

1460 Ary Lane, Dixon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Mary's Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich is served with cabbage and arugula slaw mixed with homemade Italian Salsa Verde. Topped with tomato, Parmesan and a Calabrian chili mayo, served on a toasted bun. Garnished with slices of red pickled onion.
More about Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
