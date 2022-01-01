Crispy chicken in Dixon
Dixon restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Dixon Wings 'N' Things
115 East Dorset Drive Suite E, Dixon
|Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Style
|$8.99
1/4 lb Crispy chicken breast, House Sauce,grilled onion, lettuce, pickles, buffalo sauce
Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
1460 Ary Lane, Dixon
|Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Mary's Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich is served with cabbage and arugula slaw mixed with homemade Italian Salsa Verde. Topped with tomato, Parmesan and a Calabrian chili mayo, served on a toasted bun. Garnished with slices of red pickled onion.