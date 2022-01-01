Dixon restaurants you'll love
Dixon's top cuisines
Must-try Dixon restaurants
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
Palmyra Pub and Eatery
628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON
|Popular items
|1# George
|$12.99
1# of our Famous Chicken George
|Medium Family George
|$34.99
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces, Bread
|Small Family George
|$17.99
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces, Bread
More about Triple P BBQ
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Triple P BBQ
1600 Miller St, Dixon
|Popular items
|Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.00
Smoked Pulled Pork on a Bun
|Pork Mac Bowl
|$10.00
Smoked Mac & Cheese with Pulled Pork on Top
|3 Meat Plate
|$26.00
Your Choice of 3 Meat options:
- Brisket
- Pulled Pork
- Chicken
- Smoked, Turkey, or Jalapeno Sausage
- 1/2 Rack of Ribs
Includes Two Side Options
More about Curate Kitchen
SALADS
Curate Kitchen
120 West River Street, Dixon
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
|$13.50
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Pepperjack Cheese, Siracha Ranch & Green Onions
|Turkey & Apple
|$10.50
Slice Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Apple, Mixed Greens, Dijon Mustard
Bread: Sourdough
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$13.50
Mixed Greens, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Almonds, Parmesan Cheese
Dressing: Lemon Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
More about Somkit (Touch of Thai)
SUSHI
Somkit (Touch of Thai)
214 w First Street, Dixon
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
Stir-Fried rice with egg, onion, carrot and green pea. Served with your choice of protein or vegetables.
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Crispy wonton filled with mixture of crab stick, cream cheese, water chestnut, and celery served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Egg Rolls
|$3.95
Crispy fried egg rolls filled with glass noodles and vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill
1504 South Galena Avenue, Dixon
|Popular items
|Small Pizza 12"
|$10.95
**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**
|Medium Pizza 14"
|$13.25
**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**
|Side of Meat Sauce
|$2.25
Delicious homemade meat sauce
More about Fire
Fire
215 W 1st St, Dixon
More about Arthur's Garden Deli - Dixon
Arthur's Garden Deli - Dixon
1133 North Galena Avenue, Dixon
More about Ginkgo Tree
Ginkgo Tree
216 W 1st Street, Dixon