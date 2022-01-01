Dixon restaurants you'll love

Dixon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  Dixon

Must-try Dixon restaurants

Palmyra Pub and Eatery image

 

Palmyra Pub and Eatery

628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1# George$12.99
1# of our Famous Chicken George
Medium Family George$34.99
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces, Bread
Small Family George$17.99
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces, Bread
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
Triple P BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Triple P BBQ

1600 Miller St, Dixon

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
Smoked Pulled Pork on a Bun
Pork Mac Bowl$10.00
Smoked Mac & Cheese with Pulled Pork on Top
3 Meat Plate$26.00
Your Choice of 3 Meat options:
- Brisket
- Pulled Pork
- Chicken
- Smoked, Turkey, or Jalapeno Sausage
- 1/2 Rack of Ribs
Includes Two Side Options
More about Triple P BBQ
Curate Kitchen image

SALADS

Curate Kitchen

120 West River Street, Dixon

Avg 4.7 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$13.50
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Pepperjack Cheese, Siracha Ranch & Green Onions
Turkey & Apple$10.50
Slice Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Apple, Mixed Greens, Dijon Mustard
Bread: Sourdough
Brussels Sprouts Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Almonds, Parmesan Cheese
Dressing: Lemon Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
More about Curate Kitchen
Somkit (Touch of Thai) image

SUSHI

Somkit (Touch of Thai)

214 w First Street, Dixon

Avg 4.7 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir-Fried rice with egg, onion, carrot and green pea. Served with your choice of protein or vegetables.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Crispy wonton filled with mixture of crab stick, cream cheese, water chestnut, and celery served with sweet & sour sauce.
Egg Rolls$3.95
Crispy fried egg rolls filled with glass noodles and vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Somkit (Touch of Thai)
BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill

1504 South Galena Avenue, Dixon

Avg 4.2 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Pizza 12"$10.95
**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**
Medium Pizza 14"$13.25
**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**
Side of Meat Sauce$2.25
Delicious homemade meat sauce
More about BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill
Fire image

 

Fire

215 W 1st St, Dixon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fire
Restaurant banner

 

Arthur's Garden Deli - Dixon

1133 North Galena Avenue, Dixon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Arthur's Garden Deli - Dixon
Restaurant banner

 

Ginkgo Tree

216 W 1st Street, Dixon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ginkgo Tree
