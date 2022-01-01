Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Dixon

Go
Dixon restaurants
Toast

Dixon restaurants that serve cobbler

Palmyra Pub and Eatery image

 

Palmyra Pub and Eatery

628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peach Cobbler$8.00
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
Triple P BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Triple P BBQ II - Dixon

1600 Miller St, Dixon

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobbler$3.75
More about Triple P BBQ II - Dixon

Browse other tasty dishes in Dixon

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Brisket

Chili

Cheesecake

Coleslaw

Map

More near Dixon to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (359 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (324 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston