Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Dixon

Go
Dixon restaurants
Toast

Dixon restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Palmyra Pub and Eatery

628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.99
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
Triple P BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Triple P BBQ

1600 Miller St, Dixon

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw
More about Triple P BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Dixon

Brisket

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Muffins

Chicken Salad

Sundaes

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Quiche

Map

More near Dixon to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston