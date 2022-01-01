Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Dixon
/
Dixon
/
Egg Rolls
Dixon restaurants that serve egg rolls
Palmyra Pub and Eatery
628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON
No reviews yet
Irish Egg Rolls
$10.99
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
SUSHI
Somkit
214 w First Street, Dixon
Avg 4.7
(725 reviews)
Egg Rolls
$4.45
Crispy fried egg rolls filled with glass noodles and vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Somkit
More popular cities to explore
