Salmon in
Dixon
/
Dixon
/
Salmon
Dixon restaurants that serve salmon
Palmyra Pub and Eatery
628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON
No reviews yet
Santa Fe Salmon
$22.99
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
SUSHI
Somkit
214 w First Street, Dixon
Avg 4.7
(725 reviews)
Smoked Sake - Smoked Salmon
$3.00
Salmon Teriyaki
$16.95
Pan seared salmon filet topped with asparagus and a sweet teriyaki sauce. Served with white rice.
Spicy Salmon Sashimi
$13.50
More about Somkit
