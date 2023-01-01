Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Dixon

Dixon restaurants
Dixon restaurants that serve salmon

Palmyra Pub and Eatery image

 

Palmyra Pub and Eatery

628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Santa Fe Salmon$22.99
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
Somkit (Touch of Thai) image

SUSHI

Somkit

214 w First Street, Dixon

Avg 4.7 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Sake - Smoked Salmon$3.00
Salmon Teriyaki$16.95
Pan seared salmon filet topped with asparagus and a sweet teriyaki sauce. Served with white rice.
Spicy Salmon Sashimi$13.50
More about Somkit

