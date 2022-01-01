Sundaes in Dixon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dixon restaurants that serve sundaes

Palmyra Pub and Eatery image

 

Palmyra Pub and Eatery

628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turtle Brownie Sundae$9.00
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
Triple P BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Triple P BBQ

1600 Miller St, Dixon

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Sundae$14.00
Baked Beans, Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork layered in a 16oz cup
Pulled Pork Sundae$10.00
Baked Beans, Coleslaw, and Pulled Pork layered in a 16oz cup
More about Triple P BBQ

Map

